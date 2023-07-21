Young Man Went Missing in Hajdúhadház

The Hajdúhadháza Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dávid Illés. The 27-year-old man in the photo left his home in Hajdúhadháza on 19th July, 2023 to an unknown destination, and his whereabouts are unknown since then.

Illés Dávid is 170-175 centimetres tall, of slim build, with a bald head. When he disappeared, he was wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and black and white Nike shoes.

The police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man in the picture to report in person to the Hajdúhadháza Police Station (Hajdúhadház, 4. Bocskai square), or to call the 24-hour hotline 06-52/457-040, or the hotline 06-80/555-111 or the toll-free emergency number 112. All reports will be treated confidentially by the police.

