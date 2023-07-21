Main Stage concerts of the second day at the Campus – photo and video report

The second day of the Campus Festival has come to an end, which attracted large crowds to the Big Forest. We looked at which performers performed on the Main Stage on the second day at the Campus Festival.

At the Campus festival, the companies presented themselves, you get useful information about the companies and participate in games. Among others, the following companies are present at the festival: Schaeffler, Debrecen International Airport, Pannon Transfer, Teva, Richter Gedeon, Transcosmos, Diehl Aviation Hungary, ThyssenKrupp, Krones, BMW, Rheinmetall.

Concerts on the Main Stage

On the main stage, Margaret Island started their concert in the afternoon. The frontman of the Hungarian band is Viki Lábas, whose voice enchanted everyone.

People not only shouted loudly at Tamás Horváth‘s songs but also jumped.

A huge crowd came to the stage for the Halott Pénz concert. The band did not disappoint this time either, they created a real festival atmosphere.

The highlight of the evening was the Robin Schulz concert.

Evening atmosphere at the festival:

International musicians of the third day (July 21) of the Campus Festival:

Nick Johnston Guitar Clinic from Canada: Made In Debrecen 60 Stage – starts at 3 p.m.

Parov Stelar from Austria: Metal-Sheet Main Stage – starts at 10 p.m.

Kerala Dust from the United Kingdom: OTP Bank Light Tower Garden – starts at 10 p.m.

Rayco Santos from Ibiza: Mercarius Garden – starts at 12 a.m

TOMM¥ €A$H from Estonia: Metal-Sheet Beat Stage – starts at 12:15 a.m.

Two days left of the festival, you can find the detailed program here.