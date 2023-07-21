84-Year-Old Woman Hit on Pedestrian Crossing

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The accident happened at the corner of Rákóczi and Csapó streets.

 

An 84-year-old woman was hit by a car near a pedestrian crossing on Friday morning at the corner of Rákóczi Street and Csapó Street in Debrecen.

According to primary data, the elderly woman was slightly injured in the accident – the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters reported.

During the police investigation, the number 11 bus was traveling on a diversion route in the direction of Segner square, the number 22 bus in the direction of Vincellér street, the number 22Y bus in the direction of Kishatár street and the number 43 bus in the direction of Kishatár street.

The on-site investigation work was completed before half past 8:30.

 

