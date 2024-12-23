Gas station cashier embezzled funds in Debrecen

The man took over one million forints from the company’s cash register during night shifts.

According to the indictment, the perpetrator worked at a gas station in Debrecen. In the fall of 2023, he found himself in debt due to a gambling addiction and decided to settle his debts using money from the gas station’s register.

In mid-October 2023, during two-night shifts, the man took over one million forints from the register. He transferred the money in installments to a virtual payment card installed on his mobile phone, using it for gambling and debt repayment. However, he failed to deposit funds back into the register, causing a cash deficit at the gas station.

During the investigation by the Debrecen Police Department, the man admitted to the crime. At his initiative, the prosecutor’s office referred the case to mediation, which ultimately failed. During the mediation process, the perpetrator repaid 400,000 forints to his employer but did not fulfill the remaining payments.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man with the felony of embezzlement involving a significant amount of money and committed continuously. In its motion for a criminal verdict, the prosecution requested that the Debrecen District Court impose a fine based on the case files and require the defendant to compensate the victim for their financial losses.

(Debreceni Nap)

Picture: illustration.