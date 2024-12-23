M6 ​​motorway closed due to traffic accident

An accident involving personal injuries occurred on the side of M6 ​​motorway heading towards Budapest near the 143 kilometer section, near the Bonyhád exit, reports police.hu.

According to the currently available information, two cars collided under circumstances that are still unknown. Several people got injured in the accident. Ambulances also arrived at the scene. The affected section of the highway has been closed for the duration of the site investigation and technical rescue.

Traffic has been diverted towards the city of Szekszárd. Motorists can return to the motorway at the M9-M6 ramp.

police.hu / 24.hu

pixabay