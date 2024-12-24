DKV: validity of discounted tickets after the price change

Bácsi Éva

Following the fare change on January 1, 2025, the current HUF 460 single tickets and HUF 4,600 ticket booklets can be used for travel on DKV services until March 31, 2025.

After this date, from April 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026, these tickets can still be refunded at DKV Zrt.’s customer service office.

The company also reminds passengers that the HUF 400 single tickets and HUF 4,000 ticket booklets can only be refunded until December 31, 2024, at the DKV Zrt. customer service office located in the Malompark II building.

This is how DKV prices will change starting January 1, 2025

(DKV)

