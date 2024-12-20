This is how DKV prices will change starting January 1, 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, the prices for tickets and passes on DKV Zrt.’s scheduled routes, as well as the amounts and deadlines for surcharges, will change.

Passes for December 2024, Q4 2024, and annual passes for 2024 will remain valid for travel until the end of service on January 7, 2025.

Below are the updated ticket and pass prices effective January 1, 2025:

TICKETS

Type Mobile Paper Single Ticket 480 Ft 500 Ft 1-Hour Ticket 560 Ft — Onboard Single Ticket — 650 Ft Book of Tickets (10) — 5,000 Ft

DAY PASSES

Type Electronic Paper 1-Day Pass 1,700 Ft 1,700 Ft 3-Day Pass 3,600 Ft 3,600 Ft 7-Day Pass 4,500 Ft 4,500 Ft Small Group Pass — 2,950 Ft 3-Day Family Pass — 3,900 Ft

PASSES

Type Electronic Paper General Monthly Pass 9,200 Ft 9,600 Ft Mid-Month Pass 9,200 Ft — Annual Pass 99,000 Ft — Student / Pensioner Monthly Pass 5,300 Ft 5,500 Ft Mid-Month Pass 5,300 Ft — For Parents with Young Children Monthly Pass 5,290 Ft — Mid-Month Pass 5,290 Ft — No Photo Pass Monthly Pass — 28,800 Ft

ADMINISTRATIVE FEES

Type Electronic Paper Issuing a Pass ID 0 Ft 250 Ft Extending a Pass ID 0 Ft 300 Ft Pass Replacement — 300 Ft Pass Refund 300 Ft 300 Ft PVC Holder — 120 Ft Refund or Replacement for Buyer Error 1,500 Ft —

Important Note:

Starting January 1, 2025, quarterly student and pensioner passes will be discontinued.

NEW SURCHARGE DEADLINES AND AMOUNTS

As of January 1, 2025, the following updated deadlines and surcharge amounts will apply:

Deadline and Condition Amount (Ft) On the spot or by the end of the day 7,000 Payment within 10 days 10,000 Payment within 11-45 days 18,000 Payment after 45 days 30,000 Presentation of pre-existing pass or ID within 5 business days 1,500 Presentation of pass purchased after inspection, valid for the inspection period, within 5 business days 7,000

For more information on surcharges, visit https://www.dkv.hu/jegyek_berletek_potdij starting January 1, 2025.