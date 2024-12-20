This is how DKV prices will change starting January 1, 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, the prices for tickets and passes on DKV Zrt.’s scheduled routes, as well as the amounts and deadlines for surcharges, will change.

Passes for December 2024, Q4 2024, and annual passes for 2024 will remain valid for travel until the end of service on January 7, 2025.

Below are the updated ticket and pass prices effective January 1, 2025:

TICKETS

Type Mobile Paper
Single Ticket 480 Ft 500 Ft
1-Hour Ticket 560 Ft
Onboard Single Ticket 650 Ft
Book of Tickets (10) 5,000 Ft

DAY PASSES

Type Electronic Paper
1-Day Pass 1,700 Ft 1,700 Ft
3-Day Pass 3,600 Ft 3,600 Ft
7-Day Pass 4,500 Ft 4,500 Ft
Small Group Pass 2,950 Ft
3-Day Family Pass 3,900 Ft

PASSES

Type Electronic Paper
General
Monthly Pass 9,200 Ft 9,600 Ft
Mid-Month Pass 9,200 Ft
Annual Pass 99,000 Ft
Student / Pensioner
Monthly Pass 5,300 Ft 5,500 Ft
Mid-Month Pass 5,300 Ft
For Parents with Young Children
Monthly Pass 5,290 Ft
Mid-Month Pass 5,290 Ft
No Photo Pass
Monthly Pass 28,800 Ft

ADMINISTRATIVE FEES

Type Electronic Paper
Issuing a Pass ID 0 Ft 250 Ft
Extending a Pass ID 0 Ft 300 Ft
Pass Replacement 300 Ft
Pass Refund 300 Ft 300 Ft
PVC Holder 120 Ft
Refund or Replacement for Buyer Error 1,500 Ft

Important Note:
Starting January 1, 2025, quarterly student and pensioner passes will be discontinued.

NEW SURCHARGE DEADLINES AND AMOUNTS

As of January 1, 2025, the following updated deadlines and surcharge amounts will apply:

Deadline and Condition Amount (Ft)
On the spot or by the end of the day 7,000
Payment within 10 days 10,000
Payment within 11-45 days 18,000
Payment after 45 days 30,000
Presentation of pre-existing pass or ID within 5 business days 1,500
Presentation of pass purchased after inspection, valid for the inspection period, within 5 business days 7,000

For more information on surcharges, visit https://www.dkv.hu/jegyek_berletek_potdij starting January 1, 2025.

