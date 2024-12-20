6-year-old boy went missing in Vác, according to his mother, the father may have taken him

The police issued an international warrant to find a missing 6-year-old boy from Vác. According to the mother of Rózsa Nimród Louis, Zsuzsanna Szabó, the father probably took the little boy with him because, in the second instance, the court placed the child with the mother.



For years, Zsuzsanna has been litigating with her ex-partner in order to obtain parental custody of her son. Now the court ruled in her favor at second instance, but the child’s father disappeared without a trace with the little boy. The police have issued an international warrant, they are looking for Nimród as missing.

They lived in Switzerland

“This child custody case has been going on for more than four years. Before, when we were still together with his father, we lived in Switzerland, Nimród was born there. Then he was expelled from there, so we had to come home to Hungary. Our relationship deteriorated a lot, we were exposed to continuous verbal aggression, the situation was unbearable, I had to run away from it. But then he said that I can go, but I won’t take the child anywhere”, the woman from Vác told Bors magazine.

Zsuzsanna, who was working as a kindergarten teacher at the time, and her former partner began to litigate over child custody, but at that time they still had joint custody. However, according to the woman, the father did not take this into account even then.

“When I came, he took the child after a while and went with him to Switzerland. That’s when the international warrant was issued for my little son for the first time”. The little boy was only 27 months old at the time, and the mother claims that she was still breastfeeding her child during that period. And her husband tore her away from her. After that, she only saw Nimród through via the Internet.

Finally, the man returned to Hungary and remarried, so Zsuzsanna could meet her little son. “He came back after 5 months and I became a ‘weekend mom’ who paid child support. Since they had joint custody, they decided that after all, he is in a good place because he is with her father, not with a stranger” and the arrest warrant was terminated.

He was supposed to hand over the little boy on Sunday

“However, now the court has finally given the verdict in the second instance, according to which I can exercise parental supervision. The deadline for him to hand over Nimród to me was midnight on Sunday, but he didn’t. Earlier, he also threatened that if the boy was given to me, he would take him abroad.” The mother reported her child’s disappearance to the police on Sunday, who issued the international warrant.

Zsuzsa learned from relatives and neighbors that her ex-partner and his new wife were packing. The woman also has a five-year-old blonde, blue-eyed daughter. According to reports, they packed into two cars and set off. She hasn’t known anything about them since.

An international warrant was issued

“He could even take Nimród abroad, he has connections in Italy and Austria. Because of the international warrant, he can’t take him across borders or by plane, but I’m afraid if the destination is abroad, he’ll find a way. He is my only child, I am terribly sad… I ask everyone to watch the children, see if anyone recognizes Nimród! If so, notify the police immediately!”– asked the desperate mother.

