A woman was found dead by passers-by in Hajdúszoboszló, on a bench in front of the vegetable market on Bethlen street.

According to the available information, the body of a 53-year-old woman was found in Hajdúszoboszló, on Bethlen street. The press department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters said that no crime was suspected and that the circumstances of the woman’s death were being investigated as part of an administrative procedure.

24.hu

pixabay