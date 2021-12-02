After an Accident There Was a Fight in Debrecen

A woman was traveling in her car on December 1st, 2021 at around 5 pm in Debrecen, on Szoboszlói road. The driver started to brake and slow down for traffic reasons, but then a Suzuki behind her bumped into her car.

Although no one was injured in the accident, the Suzuki’s passenger got out of the vehicle and went to the Audi’s driver. The man complained that, in his opinion, the car in front of him started to brake too suddenly.

According to police reports, the woman’s husband tried to handle the Suzuki’s passenger calmly and not with a temper, but in return the man hit him several times. Police officers arriving at the scene immediately handcuffed the raging passenger and then took him to the police station. The resident of Püspökladány shall be liable for a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal attempt to commit serious bodily harm.

