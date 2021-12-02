Vaccination Campaign Will Be Extended for Another Week

The government is extending the vaccination action week for another week and has asked the operative board to develop a system of vaccination action days nationwide, the minister in charge of the prime minister’s office said in a Government briefing on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyás added that the government had also asked the operative board to examine how the validity of the protection certificate could be linked to the third vaccination.



He announced that vaccinations for 5-11 year olds would arrive a week earlier than planned on December 13th. Two million doses of vaccine have been prescribed for this age group.

koronavirus.gov.hu

pixabay