Muse, Killers and Sum41 are Also Coming to the VOLT Festival

Muse, Killers, Sum41, Bring Me the Horizon and Yungblud will also perform at next year’s Telekom VOLT Festival, which will be held from 21st to 25th June 2022 in Sopron.

The now announced performers include stars, top names and all-time festival favorites, said Norbert Lobenwein, one of VOLT’s founders and chief organizers, in a statement sent to MTI on Thursday.



As it was written, Muse, one of the best concert bands in the world, Killers, who released fresh records in August this year, the prominent Canadian pop-punk band SUM41 and the British metalcore band Bring Me the Horizon will come to Sopron next year.

Multi-instrumentalist British singer-songwriter Yungblud is also coming and one of the world’s best-known and most successful Christian rock bands, Skillet.

Passenger’s expected but missed concert for 2020 will be held next year at VOLT Festival, and the exciting figure of the current rap scene, Scarlxrd, and dj-producer Borgore are also arriving. Dubstep and drum and bass producer DJ FuntCase and Virtual Riot German DJ, an electronic music producer, are also expected in Sopron.

“Since the beginning, VOLT has had a particularly strong live music line. Compared to this, the 2022 program is a major step forward that would take its place anywhere in the world, ”said Norbert Lobenwein. The Telekom VOLT Festival, like many other major events, was not held last year or this year due to the uncertainties caused by the epidemic.

debreceninap.hu