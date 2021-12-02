Young Girl Went Missing in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is looking for Éva Ramóna Csatári.

The 15-year-old girl in the picture left her place of residence in Debrecen on September 24th, 2021, and the police measures taken to find her have so far been unsuccessful. Éva Csatári Ramóna is about 152 centimeters tall and has a slim body.

The police ask anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the girl in the picture to report in person at the Debrecen Police Station (Debrecen, 4. Budai Ézsaiás street), or to report by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, or on 112, the toll-free emergency number.

Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

