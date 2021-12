The firefighters successfully put out the flames.

A bus caught fire in Debrecen – it can be read on the website of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.

Firefighters were alerted to the Déli sor, Debrecen. The engine compartment and one part of the passenger compartment burned down in a bus. Professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the scene.

Nobody got injured in the accident.

hajdupress.hu

pixabay