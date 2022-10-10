Viktor Orbán registered on Twitter

The official Twitter page of Viktor Orbán has been launched – Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief, told MTI on Monday.

Availability of the Prime Minister’s latest social media interface: @PM_ViktorOrban. English-language information about Viktor Orbán’s work and politics will appear on Twitter, primarily to inform the international public – the press chief wrote.

Let’s make some noise! From now on you can also follow me on Twitter. Busy day ahead in Berlin with @Bundeskanzler. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/bFc3Im9cBZ — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 10, 2022

MTI