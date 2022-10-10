Viktor Orbán registered on Twitter

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Viktor Orbán registered on Twitter

The official Twitter page of Viktor Orbán has been launched – Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief, told MTI on Monday.

Availability of the Prime Minister’s latest social media interface: @PM_ViktorOrban. English-language information about Viktor Orbán’s work and politics will appear on Twitter, primarily to inform the international public – the press chief wrote.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Monkeypox – Number of Confirmed Cases Reaches 78

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Viktor Orbán registered on Twitter

Bácsi Éva

An international space policy conference is being held in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *