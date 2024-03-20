A car passenger died because the driver tried to overtake a bend near Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man with the offense of negligently causing a fatal road accident against a man whose car passenger lost them life as a result of multiple traffic violations.

According to the indictment, the elderly man was driving from Létavértes towards Debrecen on July 14, 2023, at noon, where the shadow of the dense line of trees lining the road slightly limited visibility. The victim, who was not wearing their seat belt, was travelling in the right rear seat of the car.

The defendant was driving more than the permitted speed and began to overtake before a road curve curving to the right. As he rounded the curve, he noticed the car driving in front of him and approaching, so he braked suddenly and returned to the right lane. As a result of the traffic maneuver performed at high speed, he drove down onto the curb, tried to countersteer, but lost control of the car, which drifted back onto the road, then went down into the ditch next to the left traffic lane, where it hit a tree.

As a result of the accident, the victim suffered such serious injuries that the passenger died the same day after being transported to the hospital.

The accident occurred as a result of the man’s multiple violations of driving rules and the victim died.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Department investigated the case.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the defendant at the Debrecen District Court for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a fatal road accident. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentenced the defendant to prison and permanently ban him from driving road vehicles.

Photographs taken during the police inspection show the heavily damaged vehicle driven by the accused.