Police caught an armed robber in Debrecen within six minutes

According to the current findings of the investigation, on the late evening of September 9 a 24-year-old man entered a 24-hour convenience store in Debrecen. Without hesitation, he went behind the counter, threatened the cashier with a knife, grabbed nearly 50,000 forints from the till along with DKV (Debrecen Transport Company) tickets worth 30,000 forints, and hurried away.

The victim immediately called the police and gave an accurate description of the robber. Several units arrived at the scene from different directions, and one patrol spotted the young man. Although he tried to run, he didn’t get far — the officers tackled him to the ground and handcuffed him.

The man had prepared carefully for the robbery: under his all-black clothing he wore blue shorts, and even a pair of white socks beneath his black ones. He covered his face with a hood, mask, and sunglasses. Hoping to mislead the police, he discarded the black clothes and the knife after fleeing the shop. His plan failed, however — the stolen money and tickets were found in his belt bag.

During questioning, he admitted to the crime. He was taken into custody on reasonable suspicion of armed robbery. During the on-site investigation, his discarded clothes and the knife were also recovered not far from the shop.

