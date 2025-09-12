Student worker uncovered passport forgery in Debrecen

An unusual case came to light at the North Great Plain Regional Directorate of the National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing. During her summer job, student worker Sára Csuka noticed that the passport submitted by a Mongolian university student for the extension of his residence permit contained a different date of birth compared to previous documents – as reported on the Facebook page of Zsaru Magazin.

She alerted her sister, First Lieutenant Regina Mudriné Csuka, an officer of the Aliens Policing unit, who confirmed that in her years of service she had never encountered this type of forgery before. As it turned out, the young pharmacy student had digitally altered the copy of his passport as part of a bet with a friend.

The seemingly playful prank had serious consequences: proceedings were launched for forgery of public documents, the man was taken away in handcuffs after his hearing, and his studies in Hungary may now be at risk.

The first lieutenant emphasized that in aliens policing, relentless thoroughness, empathy, and attention to detail are essential qualities – all of which her sister possesses, who was given an official verbal commendation.

Several members of Regina Mudriné Csuka’s family are police officers, and in 2023 she herself received a ministerial award for her work in handling the refugee situation. She feels privileged to serve in such a special field and said she would be proud if her sister decided to join the organization after her student work experience.