This is not a kids prank!

Debrecen police have completed an investigation into the 13-year-old boy, who is suspected of forcibly taking the phone of a 12-year-old girl.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters investigated a juvenile boy on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a robbery. A report was received by the police on 11 December 2020 at around 2 pm that a boy in Derék Street, Debrecen, had attacked a minor girl, strangled her and then taken her phone. Police immediately went to the scene and began to search for the perpetrator with great force. Within two hours, a 13-year-old local boy, who could be linked to the crime, was identified. Investigators conducted a search at his home, where they found the stolen phone under a mattress.

At the interrogation of the suspect, the 13-year-old boy testified and told police that he had no idea that there would be such consequences to his actions. The investigators carried out the necessary procedural steps in the case, and the resulting documents were sent to the relevant prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute within a few days.

Through this case, the police also draw attention to the fact that intimidation, theft or harassment is not a kids prank, but a crime with serious consequences.

police.hu