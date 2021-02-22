Man attacks his ex-wife with an ax

A civilian woman reported to the police on February 20, 2021, around 7 p.m., that her ex-husband had climbed into the garden of her family house and started raging. The officers immediately went to the scene, handcuffed the angry man, and then took him to the police station. As it turned out, he went to the victim’s house out of jealousy, however, when the woman did not let him into the house, he became furious and threatened his ex-partner several times. He picked up an ax in the garden and broke most of the small windows on the front door with it, then threw his ax into the house through one. He repeatedly threatened her life while running around the garden.

Following the interrogation of the suspect, police arrested the 41-year-old man, who made a detailed confession. The Hajdúnánási Police Headquarters launched an investigation against him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of harassment and a criminal violation of private armed conduct.

police.hu