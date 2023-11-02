Fatal Traffic Accident on Rakovszky Street

A fatal traffic accident occurred during the night of 31st October on Rakovszky Street.

A car and a taxi collided at the end of Rakovszky street, towards Árpád square in Debrecen on 31st October. Several ambulance and police units arrived at the scene, and the road was completely blocked.

The driver of one of the cars – due to the strength of the crash – flew out of the car and suffered such serious injuries that he died after being taken to hospital. Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

pixabay