Salaries May Increase By Ten Percent in Hungary Next Year

Portfolio.hu spoke to experts about next year’s wage increases and whether they will finally exceed inflation.

The experts they spoke to calculate an average increase of around 10 percent, perhaps one or two percentage points higher than this, which is smaller than this year’s 15 percent wage increase. The good news is that inflation is also decreasing, so wages may increase in real terms even after a year. If the rate of monetary deterioration decreases to seven percent, then a three percent increase in real wages is expected at the national economic level. The average wage increases will be greatly influenced by the increase in the minimum wage, so far it seems that the minimum wage will be increased by 15 percent.



portfolio.hu

pixabay