Government Pledges HuF 200 BN to Boosting Business Productivity

The government will invite bids to disburse 200 billion forints (EUR 558.9m) in support of boosting the productivity of micro, small and medium-sized companies outside Budapest, the state secretary for European Union development policy at the human resources ministry said.

The grant scheme covered by the GINOP Plus economic and innovation programme will be the first one in which companies based in Pest County will be eligible to submit bids, Eszter Vitályos told a press conference, noting that the county is now eligible to apply for European Union development funding independently of Budapest. The first round of bidding will run from July 12 to 19, with further rounds planned in October and January, Vitalyos said.

 

