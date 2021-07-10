“Hungary Health Industry Support Scheme to Save 5,700 Jobs”

The Hungarian government’s health industry support scheme will help generate some 86 billion forints’ (EUR 240.3m) worth of investments in the country, saving a total of 5,700 jobs, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said.

The government is supporting health industry companies with 66 billion forints, Varga said after inaugurating fresh upgrades at two health industry plants. The support scheme aims to establish a “completely new industry in Hungary” that can generate up to 170-180 billion forints in revenues a year, he added. Hungary has managed to become self-reliant in the production of face masks, the mass manufacture of the antiviral drug favipiravir and the production of medical equipment and disinfectants in less than a year, the minister said. Besides being self-reliant, Hungary also wants to promote the long-term growth and boost the export capacity of its health industry, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay