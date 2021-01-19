111 Coronavirus Fatalities, 573 More Infections

Fully 111 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 573 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 353,276, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 11,520, while 231,915 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 109,841, while there are 4,445 hospitalised Covid patients, 309 on a ventilator.

Altogether 18,523 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,968,743.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (65,993) and Pest County (43,966) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,056), Győr-Moson-Sopron (19,988) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (19,744). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (7,550).

MTI