Call for applications to the research internship program of the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (IFAT) calls for applications to its 2020/2021 Spring Term research internship program with the objective of providing the participants with valuable professional tools related to their research, an insight into the work of Hungarian institutions operating in the field of foreign, defense, and trade policy, and, in selected cases, a platform for the publication of their work.

The research internship program of the Institute consists of a 12-week training module and a 6-week consultation period. The Spring Term program starts on February 19 and concludes on June 25, 2021.

TASKS ꞏ Research interns contribute to the work of the Institute at least twice a week (16 hours in total) during the training module (February 19 through May 7), and work on their research papers under the supervision of their mentors until the end of the consultation period (June 25). The training module includes the attendance of mandatory programs on Fridays, as shown in the draft schedule below. Apart from the Friday programs, interns report at the Institute as agreed with their mentors. Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the internship program will primarily be held online.

February 19 Welcome presentation by IFAT director February 26 Introductory training March 5 Research Seminar 1 March 12 Research Seminar 2 March 19 Research Seminar 3 March 26 Field trip 1 April 2 Good Friday – IFAT is closed April 9 Field trip 2 April 16 Field trip 3 April 23 Field trip 4 April 30 Small Group Workshop 1 May 7 Small Group Workshop 2 Between June 14 and 25 (tbc) Presentation of the Analysis Papers