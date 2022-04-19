A third of young jobholders plan to find work abroad according to a survey prepared by K&H. The representative survey prepared in the first quarter of this year showed that 34% of young workers plan to find a job abroad, at least for a certain period of time.

During the past nearly ten years, since young people’s job plans have been surveyed, similarly high figures were only reported in 2013 and early 2017, it added. At the same time, 27% of the young people surveyed said they had no plans whatsoever to look for work abroad. Some 36% of the young workers aged 20-29 said they expected to find a new job easily. K&H said this was the best result since 2020. At the same time, 11% of young people were pessimistic, saying that it would be very difficult to find a new job. K&H said that the unemployment rate was declining in Hungary, at 11.1% for people aged 20-24 and 4.1% for people aged 25-29 in the first quarter of this year, as against 12.7% and 5.6%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. There is a shortage of workers in certain sectors including retail trade but many applicants are not suitable for the positions available.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay