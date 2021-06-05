Retail Sales Rebound as Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Retail sales in Hungary rose by an annual 9.9% in April, climbing for the first time since last summer as pandemic restrictions were eased, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

 

Non-essential shops re-opened early in April after Hungary inoculated one-quarter of its population against the coronavirus. Adjusted for calendar year effects, retail sales rose by 10.6%. Food sales increased by 3.3%, non-food sales jumped 21.3% and vehicle fuel sales — boosted by higher petrol prices — climbed 19.2%.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

