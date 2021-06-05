Budapest to Host 2024 European Figure Skating Championships

Sport
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Budapest to Host 2024 European Figure Skating Championships

The European Figure Skating Championships will be held in Budapest in 2024 under a decision by the International Skating Union passed on Thursday.

 

Lajos Kósa, the president of the Hungarian Skating Federation, hailed the announcement as a “magnificent opportunity”, adding he hoped Hungary would have as good results as it scored in the 2004 championship, also held in Budapest. So far, Budapest has hosted seven European figure skating championships, the first held back in 1895.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Budapest to Host 2024 European Figure Skating Championships

Tóháti Zsuzsa

After a hundred years, there will be a fencer from Debrecen at the Olympics

Bácsi Éva

Katinka Hosszú won three medals on Sunday

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *