He was hospitalized with coronavirus infection in December, 2021.

The Hungarian Gymnastics Association and the Hungarian Olympic Committee announced in a joint announcement that the Olympic, world and European champion gymnast Szilveszter Csollány had died at the age of 51.

Csollány was put on a ventilator last December after catching the coronavirus, according to newspaper reports, and his condition has been steadily deteriorating.

telex.hu

Photo: Jed Jacobsohn / Allsport / Getty Images