Increase in manufacturing capacity for Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca)

EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has approved a scale up of manufacturing of Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca). An existing manufacturing site operated by Universal Farma in Guadalajara, Spain, will add a second filling line for the finished product.

This change is expected to support the continued supply of Vaxzevria, including for donations to third countries through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative.

This recommendation does not require a European Commission decision and the change can become operational immediately.

ema.europa.eu