Shooting at the University of Heidelberg

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Shooting at the University of Heidelberg

According to Heidelberg24, there was a shooting at the University of Heidelberg. Police said a lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall. According to press reports, the perpetrator is dead.

 

Local police have called on residents to avoid the university’s campus in the Neuenheimer Feld district.


A spokesman for the Heidelberg police, who told Welt, confirmed that a lone assailant had been shot dead in the Neuenheimer Feld. He did not provide further information about the attacker’s motives, nor whether the attacker himself was a university student. No more detailed information has been provided so far on the condition of the injured.


444.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Shooting at the University of Heidelberg

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary, Andorra to Mutually Honor Immunity Certificates

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Increase in manufacturing capacity for Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca)

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *