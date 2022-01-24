According to Heidelberg24, there was a shooting at the University of Heidelberg. Police said a lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall. According to press reports, the perpetrator is dead.

Local police have called on residents to avoid the university’s campus in the Neuenheimer Feld district.



A spokesman for the Heidelberg police, who told Welt, confirmed that a lone assailant had been shot dead in the Neuenheimer Feld. He did not provide further information about the attacker’s motives, nor whether the attacker himself was a university student. No more detailed information has been provided so far on the condition of the injured.



