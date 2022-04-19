Police: Over 8,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Sunday

Fully 2,885 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Sunday, while another 5,532 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters told MTI on Monday.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 567 people, the police website said. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 419 refugees, 174 children among them, by train, according to the municipal police website. Refugees arriving on special train services at Kőbánya felső railway station, in eastern Budapest, were taken by bus to the BOK sports and events centre serving as a humanitarian transit point.

Meanwhile the municipal government office of Budapest said staff at the BOK transit facility had helped 315 refugees on Sunday, accommodating 145 of whom stayed overnight.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay