Parties Mark Memorial Day of Victims of Hungarian Holocaust

Christian Democratic politics is the best way to guarantee respect, dialogue and cooperation within the nation, the only way to “personal fulfilment and the nation’s prosperity”, the leader of the Christian Democratic Party’s (KDNP) parliamentary group said on Saturday.

Marking the Memorial Day of the Victims of the Hungarian Holocaust, István Simicskó said in a statement that Hungary’s government was working to ensure the peace and security of Hungarians. Stability and consistency are particularly important in view of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, he said. April 16 was declared the Memorial Day of the Victims of the Hungarian Holocaust because the ghettoization of Hungarian Jewry started on this day in 1944, Simicskó said. “That shameful procedure led to deportations, and ultimately to the death of hundreds of thousands of our compatriots,” he said. The commemoration is to show respect to the victims but also a way to educate younger generations on experiences of the past, he said.

In a separate statement, opposition LMP said the Holocaust was “the eternal shame of humanity”. The party “remembers with respect the victims of the holocaust,” the statement signed by co-leaders Erzsébet Schmuck and Máté Kanász-Nagy said. The death of hundreds of thousands of innocent people is a “family tragedy for the Hungarian nation … We shall not forget

the victims, and we shall honour their memory by making sure that such atrocities never happen again. Therefore, we must build society on solidarity, responsibility for each other and future generations, and the unconditional respect for human dignity,” the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay