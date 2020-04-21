Hungarian cheese registered with protected geographical indication

“Győr-Moson-Sopron megyei Csemege sajt”, a traditional, full-fat, salted, porous cheese made from cow’s milk in an area in the west of Hungary, has been registered with a Protected Geographical Indication, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The product is the first Hungarian cheese to be registered with a PGI, the ministry noted. The Traditional Hungarian Cheese Association submitted the PGI application for the cheese four years ago, based on tradition, the unique production method, the specific skills required for production, and the reputation of the cheese. The distinctive flavour of Győr-Moson-Sopron megyei Csemege sajt is “pleasantly aromatic and salty, slightly acidic and free of any foreign taste”, according to the application. Other Hungarian foods with PGI include Szentes peppers, beef from the Hungarian Grey, Gönc apricots and Gyula salami. A study published by the European Commission on Monday found that the sales value of products with names protected by a Geographical Indication are, on average, double that for similar products without a certification.

MTI