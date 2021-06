Domestic fuel prices will continue to rise – writes Holtankoljak.hu.

The average price of petrol and diesel per liter will rise by HUF 5-5 on the next Wednesdays. Thus, the average prices are already approaching the level of 450 forints, to be exact:

95 petrol: 437 HUF / liter,

diesel fuel: 441 HUF / liter.

There can also be a significant difference between the prices of the individual wells in Hajdú-Bihar.

