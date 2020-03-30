Major cooldown arrives on Monday – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service; in some regions of the country, even snow is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around -10 Celsius degrees.

Monday will be cloudy; in some regions of the country, even snow is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 0 and -4 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 4-10 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny. At night, there will be -5 and 2 Celsius degrees, while during the day, the temperatures will be around 6-10 Celsius degrees.

Wednesday will be windy. The lowest temperatures will be between -7 and -2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 7-11 Celsius degrees.

Thursday will be sunny. At night, the temperatures will be around -8 and 1 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 8-13 Celsius degrees.

Friday is also expected to be sunny; no precipitation is expected. The lowest temperatures will be between -4 and 1 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 12-17 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be sunny. At night, there will be -3 and 3 Celsius degrees, while during the day, the temperatures will be between 13 and 18 Celsius degrees.

Sunny weather stays on Sunday; no precipitation is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around -2 and 3 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 13-18 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu