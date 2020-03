The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has risen to 492 by Tuesday (31st March).

By Tuesday (31st March), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has reached 492, while a 59-year-old person – who had several background diseases, too – has died.

16 people have died so far of the virus, and 37 have recovered.

From today, on www.koronavirus.gov.hu anyone can reach some additional information about the patients’ and victims’ age, sex and background disease(s).

