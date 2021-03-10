Hungary Records 158 Covid Fatalities, Number of Infections Up 6,494

Fully 158 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 6,494 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, while 1,047,045 people had received their first jab by Tuesday, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The number of infections has risen to 475,207, while the death toll has increased to 16,146. The number of recoveries stands at 338,946. There are 120,115 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 8,270 Covid patients, 833 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 40,869 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has increased to 3,891,778. Over one million people have received at least their first jab, the website reported on Tuesday. Fully 1,047,045 people had received their first jab by Tuesday, and 314,485 were fully inoculated, the website said. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (89,777) and Pest County (62,605), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (27,202) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (27,045), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (26,149). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (10,363).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay