Spring Arrives With Cloudy and Rainy Weather

March arrives with cloudy and rainy weather on Friday. The sky will be cloudy or overcast in the morning, then from noon the cloudiness will decrease from the southwest, and the sun will shine for several hours in the southern regions, but the weather will remain cloudy all day in the northern areas.

A precipitation zone is coming from the south and – with the exception of the northeastern part – rain and showers are expected in several places, and thunderstorms in the southwest in the afternoon are not excluded. The south-east and east winds may be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts. The highest daytime temperature will usually be between 12 and 17 degrees, but it can be even hotter in the southern counties. Late evening 7, 12 degrees is likely.

kiderul.hu

pixabay