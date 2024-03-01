Swiss Criminal Sentenced to Prison Was Hiding in an Apartment Complex in Debrecen

Police arrested a 29-year-old Swiss man hiding in Debrecen who escaped from his country after serving a prison sentence of more than 5 and a half years.

According to a statement from the National Investigation Bureau of the Emergency Police, the Zurich District Court sentenced the man to 24 months in prison in November 2019 for extortion and violation of personal freedom, and then to another 44 months in prison for one year, in December 2020, for robbery and other crimes. The man was also prosecuted in Switzerland for theft and drug trafficking. The man escaped, so an international arrest warrant was issued against him, and thanks to international cooperation, Hungarian bounty hunters found him in the county of Hajdú-Bihar within a few weeks. He was hiding in an elegant apartment complex in Debrecen. The man was arrested on the evening of February 20th, then taken into criminal custody, and a decision on his extradition will be made later.

