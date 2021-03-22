National Consultation Respondents Want Gradual Re-Opening

About 88% of the respondents to a national consultation surveying Hungarians on their views of re-opening the country believe pandemic restrictions should be lifted gradually, state secretary Csaba Dömötör said on Facebook on Saturday.

Dömötör said just 12% of respondents think the restrictions should be lifted in a single go. He said the government would prepare a plan for re-opening the country based on the results of the survey and adjust the gradual lifting of restrictions to the number of people who have been inoculated against the coronavirus. “The prime minister is consulting on the details of the re-opening with Hungarian experts and the prime ministers of countries that are ahead of Hungary in their vaccination rollout,” he added. Dömötör said 65% of the survey respondents think people who can certify immunity against Covid-19 should be exempt from some restrictions, and 58% said these people should be allowed to go to events such as concerts or sports matches. He added that 79% agree that only foreigners who can certify Covid-19 immunity should be allowed into the country until the end of the pandemic. About 74% of respondents say the first restriction to be lifted should be the evening curfew, in place from 8:00 in the evening until 5:00 in the morning.