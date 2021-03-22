Szijjártó: Europe’s Security Starts with Africa

The stability and security of Europe starts with the stability and security of Africa, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said on Saturday. In a video message posted on Facebook, Szijjártó told the second foreign ministers’ conference on the Sahel region that Hungary’s position is that migration poses a very serious security challenge for the European Union. “We do have to stop migration instead of managing it and the way how we have to stop the migratory flows is to tackle the causes, and we understand that one of the major root causes of illegal migration is terrorism,” he said.

Africa has been faced with the challenge of terrorism in recent years and African countries and nations must be given help to be successful in their fight against terrorism, he added. “We understand that the Sahel region has been faced with this tremendous challenge, as well,” he said. Hungary has tripled its contribution to the EU mission in the Sahel and supports France’s proposal “to make our presence there as a major European operation in the future”.

Hungary also helps countries of the region in the areas of economy and education, he added.

MTI