November to Bring Significant Cooldown

After the warmer-than-average autumn weather, during the first week of November, cold air will arrive to the central and southern parts of the continent.

Based on the torch diagram, the model calculations are clearly scattered towards colder than average weather. The reason for this is the change in the global weather situation, as an anticyclone is likely to form in the Spanish region, while cyclones would reach the continent from the northwest, bringing more and more cold waves, which also promotes the formation of Mediterranean cyclones.

Such complicated weather situations are not easy to predict, because especially in the area in which Hungary is included, the front and back currents of the Mediterranean cyclones include cold-warm backflows, i.e. snow and rain are also expected.

The chances of rainfall will increase nationwide, and we will have to expect cold and chilly autumn weather.

