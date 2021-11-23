Opposition Parties Set Up Joint Campaign Council

The opposition Democratic Coalition, Jobbik, LMP, Momentum, Párbeszéd and Socialist parties as well as the Everyone’s Hungary Movement (MMM) have set up a joint campaign council to coordinate preparations for the general election scheduled for next spring.

In a meeting chaired by Péter Márki-Zay, the opposition alliance’s prime ministerial candidate, the party leaders all agreed that they would launch a joint election campaign, the parties said in a statement on Monday. Further, they agreed on a framework for joint decision making and implementation. The next meeting of the opposition alliance’s leaders is scheduled to take place in early December.

