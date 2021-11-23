Opposition Parties Set Up Joint Campaign Council

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Opposition Parties Set Up Joint Campaign Council

The opposition Democratic Coalition, Jobbik, LMP, Momentum, Párbeszéd and Socialist parties as well as the Everyone’s Hungary Movement (MMM) have set up a joint campaign council to coordinate preparations for the general election scheduled for next spring.

 

In a meeting chaired by Péter Márki-Zay, the opposition alliance’s prime ministerial candidate, the party leaders all agreed that they would launch a joint election campaign, the parties said in a statement on Monday. Further, they agreed on a framework for joint decision making and implementation. The next meeting of the opposition alliance’s leaders is scheduled to take place in early December.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

