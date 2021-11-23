Hungary Records 392 Covid Deaths, 27,209 New Infections

Altogether 392 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the weekend, while 27,209 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 6,024,568 people have received a first jab, while 5,794,499 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 1,834,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 144,533, while hospitals are treating 6,451 Covid-19 patients, 649 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 1,025,697 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 33,172. Fully 847,992 people have made a recovery. There are 50,429 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 8,134,310.

hungarymatters.hu

