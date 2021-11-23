National Covid Vaccination Campaign Gets Under Way

Hungary launched a national coronavirus vaccination campaign on Monday, letting people turn up at any of the country’s 101 designated vaccination points without having to pre-register or make an appointment.

A total of 51,000 jabs were administered by noon on Monday, István György, the state secretary for regional administration of the Prime Minister’s Office, told public media. Of them, 42,000 were booster jabs, 7,000 first jabs and the rest second jabs, he added. The 7,000 first jabs administered on Monday morning is by far the highest number of first vaccinations registered in the last “one and a half to two months”, the state secretary said. Five types of Covid jabs are available at the vaccination points, he said. The vaccination points are open from 7am to 7pm.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay