Hungary Records 44 New Covid Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 44 new coronavirus infections were registered over the past 24 hours, while there were no deaths, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

 

So far 5,529,428 people have received a first jab, while 5,145,484 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 37,350, while hospitals are treating 87 Covid patients, 13 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,629 people in official quarantine, while 6,192,388 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,437 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,004. Fully 741,083 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

 

