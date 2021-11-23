Áder Calls for Curbing Transport Emissions in Podcast

Transport emissions have grown significantly in the European Union and Hungary over the past 30 years even as total carbon emissions have fallen, President János Áder said in his Blue Planet (Kék bolygó) podcast on Monday.

“If we are to take [EU climate goal] carbon neutrality by 2050 seriously, we will have to reduce the carbon footprint of transport,” Áder said in a discussion with Dániel Kőszegi, the owner of Electromega, a company manufacturing electric garbage trucks. Kőszegi said the zero emission vehicles can complete a shift without having to recharge. Although they cost almost double the price of diesel trucks, the investment is returned in 6-8 years, with fuel and servicing significantly cheaper than that of traditional trucks, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay