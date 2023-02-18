ECB appoints Myriam Moufakkir as Chief Services Officer

The European Central Bank (ECB)’s Executive Board has appointed Myriam Moufakkir as its Chief Services Officer (CSO).

Ms Moufakkir is currently Chief Business Transformation & Operations Officer at SCOR Property & Casualty (SCOR P&C), a leading reinsurance company based in Paris. Before joining SCOR P&C, she held senior leadership roles at AXA Group, where she was Chief Operating Officer and Regional Chief Information Officer at AXA Asia in Hong Kong. She holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering from École centrale Paris.

“I am looking forward to working with Myriam. Her vast experience in business operations and innovation equips her well for the CSO role at the ECB,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde.

The CSO’s responsibilities include promoting innovation, business operations, workforce planning and IT modernisation.

Myriam Moufakkir’s predecessor, Michael Diemer, stepped down in September 2022 after six years of service at the ECB. Ms Moufakkir will take up the post in summer 2023.